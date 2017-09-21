Westbound I-94 To Close In Lowry Tunnel For Several Nights Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Construction on the Lowry Hill Tunnel will continue next week with several overnight closures of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94.
MnDOT announced Thursday that the closures come as crews need to install curb, permanent stripping and lighting in the tunnel.
Next week’s overnight closures (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) are slated for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday night. On Saturday night, the westbound lanes will be open to weekend traffic.
A detour will take westbound drivers off of I-94 at the Hennepin/Lyndale exit. The eastbound lanes in the tunnel will remain open all next week.
The work is part of a $46 million project that’s been going on all summer. Work is being done on I-94 from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center.
Crews will continue to work on the interstate project through October.