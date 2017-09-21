Lynx Recognized For Top Merchandise Sales

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx have won again.

Not only are they going for another WNBA championship, they are also tops when it comes to merchandise sales.

The Lynx believe this top honor is no fluke. It’s the result of years of building a winning team — and staying on top.

“Now that we’re in the WNBA finals again, we’re hoping to bring home another championship,” said Brad Ruiter, the vice president of communications for the Lynx and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team has won the title three times so far — in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

“WNBA fans around the country are identifying with players like Maya Moore and Simone Augustus and Lyndsey Whalen, and they’re watching them on TV more,” Ruiter said. “We have more games on national TV than any other WNBA team, and so I think that’s why … you see not only our local fans are buying this merchandise, but fans around the country are buying it as well.”

The top honor is based on overall sales on wnbastore.nba.com since the start of this season.

“Now that we’ve been able to sustain a level of success for four or five years here, six years, you’re seeing that merchandise sales climb to the top of the WNBA,” he said.

Ruiter says that success on the court is a big reason why the organization is having success when it comes to merchandise sales.

“I think it’s just a testament not only to what’s going on this year, but what has happened over the past four or five years with this organization,” Ruiter said. “It’s a sustained level of success.”

Maya Moore‘s success on the court is the reason why her jersey is number four on the list of the top ten most popular.

Add this top merchandise sales honor to other tops for the Lynx: Sylvia Fowles was named the Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.

The Lynx take on the Los Angeles Sparks in game one of the WNBA finals on Sunday.