Bond Set At $250K For Man Accused Of Leaving Passenger For Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man accused of drunkenly crashing his car over the weekend in northeast Minneapolis, fleeing the scene and leaving a 20-year-old woman to die made his first court appearance Thursday.

Michael Campbell, 21, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Ria Patel. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

In court, a judge set Campbell’s bond at $250,000 without conditions and $150,000 with conditions.

According to a criminal complaint, Campbell crashed into a traffic signal at Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway. He told investigators he ran from the scene after being “traumatized” by the sight of Patel’s injuries.

Campbell was on the run for two days before being arrested in Wright County.

Several people at his home told police that Campbell was “super drunk” when they saw him less than two hours before the crash.

Campbell has five driving-related convictions on his record. He was recently on probation for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run in January.

He also has convictions for careless driving and having marijuana in his car.

Patel, of Eden Prairie, was a junior at the University of St. Thomas. A prayer service for her is scheduled Modnay night at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Brooklyn Center.

Her funeral will be held this weekend.