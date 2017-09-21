BCA: Missing Pennsylvania Teen May Be In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Pennsylvania are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen, and they believe she may be in Minnesota.
The West Whiteland Police Department says 15-year-old Victoria Lynn Grimaldi was last seen in West Chester, Penn., Tuesday morning. Authorities say she left her cell phone and electronic devices behind when she left.
She may be in Minnesota, and authorities are concerned for her welfare. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a sparkly wing design on the back. She also has a turquoise JanSport backpack with a plaid design.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the West Whiteland Police Department at (610) 363-0200.