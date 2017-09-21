Pine Co. Hunter Goes Missing In Forest For Few Days, Is Found Safe

Filed Under: Found Safe, Hunter Missing, Pine County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says a 61-year-old grouse hunter has been found safe Thursday after going missing in a heavily wooded forest earlier in the week.

According to the sheriff’s office, a report was received on Tuesday at 6:44 a.m. of a hunter lost in the Nemadji Forest. He was last seen wearing long pants, a long sleeve shirt with orange on the shoulders and an orange vest.

A search was conducted in the forest north of Kingsdale along the Wisconsin border.

On Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said he was found safe.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team (MART) helped rescue the man. After searching with no luck for two days, MART’s thermal camera located the man at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The man was rescued just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

MART, a team that specializes in search and rescue missions, is a partnership between the State Patrol and the St. Paul Fire Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch