Report: Jay-Z Turns Down Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 52

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s unknown who exactly will be performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, but one thing is certain: Jay-Z won’t be performing.
According to The Source, the rapper and business man Jay-Z turned down the opportunity. He reportedly “has no plans to do the half-time show.”
Jay-Z showed support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who gained nationwide attention when he began taking a knee during the National Anthem before NFL games.
The NFL responded to the news. A spokesman told Complex: “No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”