Friends, Family Remember St. Thomas Student Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends came together Thursday night to honor a young woman who police say died because her boyfriend drove drunk.
The University of St. Thomas held a candlelight vigil for 20-year-old Ria Patel. The junior died in a car crash early Sunday in Minneapolis.
Under the arches of St. Thomas along Summit Avenue tonight, people came to remember her.
“Just a way of remembering her lively spirit and the joy she brought to so many people,” Patel’s roommate Kelly Swanson said.
Prosecutors say Patel’s boyfriend, Michael Campbell, drove into a light pole on Stinson Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they were unable to save Patel.
According to the criminal complaint, a friend described Campbell as “super drunk” before the crash. It also says he ran away from the scene after the crash.
It took 2 days to find the 21-year-old. Campbell appeared in court today and is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. A judge ordered a chemical dependency evaluation and set bail at 250 thousand dollars.