Friends, Family Remember St. Thomas Student Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends came together Thursday night to honor a young woman who police say died because her boyfriend drove drunk.

The University of St. Thomas held a candlelight vigil for 20-year-old Ria Patel. The junior died in a car crash early Sunday in Minneapolis.

Under the arches of St. Thomas along Summit Avenue tonight, people came to remember her.

“Just a way of remembering her lively spirit and the joy she brought to so many people,” Patel’s roommate Kelly Swanson said.

ria patel memorial Friends, Family Remember St. Thomas Student Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

(credit: CBS)

Prosecutors say Patel’s boyfriend, Michael Campbell, drove into a light pole on Stinson Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they were unable to save Patel.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend described Campbell as “super drunk” before the crash. It also says he ran away from the scene after the crash.

It took 2 days to find the 21-year-old. Campbell appeared in court today and is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. A judge ordered a chemical dependency evaluation and set bail at 250 thousand dollars.

