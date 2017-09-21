Probation For High School Coach Who Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former high school soccer coach won’t go to jail for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student.
Rebecca Noonan, a former soccer coach at Champlin Park High School, pleaded guilty early this year to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for having sex with a 13-year-old student. The plea was part of a deal after she was charged with third and fifth degree criminal sexual conduct involving non-consensual sexual contact.
On Monday afternoon, a judge sentenced her to 10 years of supervised probation.
Court documents state Noonan was friends with the boys mother and was at their Ramsey home in August or September of 2014 when his mother wasn’t home. She went into his room, got undressed and went into his bed. She engaged in sexual contact with him and told him to keep it a secret because she would go to jail.
Prosecutors say the boy told his sibling, who later told police.