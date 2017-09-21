St. Paul Schools Administrator Arrested, Reportedly Sent Threatening Texts To Coworkers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An administrator with St. Paul Public Schools is in custody Thursday after coworkers told police he sent them threatening text messages.
According to St. Paul Police, 42-year-old Robert Jon Peterson is accused of sending texts threatening violence against district employees at around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police in Richfield arrested Peterson early Thursday morning on suspicion of terroristic threats.
Peterson serves as the executive director of the St. Paul Schools Office of College and Career Readiness and executive director of the district’s Department of School Climate and Support.