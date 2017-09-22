4 Things To Know: Kim Jong Un Responds To Trump, Early Voting In Mpls. & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From North Korea’s leader responding to President Trump to early voting in Minneapolis, here are the four things to know from Friday, September 22.
Kim Jong Un Responds To POTUS
A war of words between two leaders. Kim Jong Un of North Korea says President Trump will “pay dearly” for his speech at the United Nations. Trump called the countries leaders “rocket man” on a suicide mission and vowed to totally destroy the country. North Korea’s foreign minister also says his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.
Early Voting In Minneapolis
You can cast your ballot today in Minneapolis. Early voting begins with city races like the job of mayor up for grabs. You can head to the early voting center on Third Street to cast a ballot starting at 8 a.m. The election itself is November 7. Early voting in St. Paul begins at the end of October.
Apple Releases iPhone 8
Are you ready to upgrade your smartphone? Today Apple releases the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The new devices include an all-glass body and support for wireless charging. In November, Apple will then launch the iPhone 10 which features an improved display.
World Car-Free Day
Forget your car at home. It’s World Car-Free Day. Commuters will celebrate by hopping on the bike, walking, or taking public transportation. Downtown Minneapolis employers will vie for trophies and the title “Best Workplace for Car-Free Commuters.”