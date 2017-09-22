Police: Daughter Accidentally Strikes Father With Vehicle, Pins Him Against House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Elko New Market say a man needed to be airlifted to the hospital after his daughter accidentally struck him with a vehicle – pinning him against the family’s house.
According to Elko New Market PD, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday night on the 1000 block of Theresa Marie Drive.
There, the 42-year-old man’s daughter was driving a vehicle when she struck him, pinning him between the vehicle and their house.
Police say that this was an accident and not criminal in nature.
The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown. The daughter’s age is unknown at this time.
