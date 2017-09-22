Police Investigating After Sightseeing Vessels Set Adrift In Duluth Harbor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Duluth are investigating who is responsible for unmooring two boats, leaving them unoccupied and adrift for several hours.
The Vista Queen and Vista Star are sightseeing vessels. Officials got a call early Thursday morning that they were floating in the harbor. And a thousand-foot laker was bearing down on the shipping canal.
The Coast Guard used a 45-foot response vessel to nudge the Queen out of the path of the laker, while a Vista crew member boarded it, and drove it to safety.