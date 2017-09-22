Police Investigating After Sightseeing Vessels Set Adrift In Duluth Harbor

Filed Under: Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Duluth are investigating who is responsible for unmooring two boats, leaving them unoccupied and adrift for several hours.

The Vista Queen and Vista Star are sightseeing vessels. Officials got a call early Thursday morning that they were floating in the harbor. And a thousand-foot laker was bearing down on the shipping canal.

The Coast Guard used a 45-foot response vessel to nudge the Queen out of the path of the laker, while a Vista crew member boarded it, and drove it to safety.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch