1st Day Of Fall Feels A Whole Lot Like Summer

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The sweet scent of apples and the rumble of a tractor paint a pretty fall picture at Minnetonka Orchards, one that now includes a blistering sun pushing temperatures into the 90s.

“It’s a little different, I would say,” said Aaron Bolser as he and Tracy Officer went apple picking. Both of them visited the orchard last year on Autumn’s inaugural day.

“It was cold, we had jackets,” described Officer.

This time around they wore shorts, t-shirts, and carried with them extra bottled water.

“But I don’t think it takes away from it. It’s still nice to be outside and enjoy the nice weather,” said Bolser.

And they weren’t alone, which is exactly what owner Lowell Schaper likes to see.

“I would prefer this over a rainy day, especially on a weekend. If we have rain all day on a weekend this time of year it kills us,” Schaper said.

They did make some adjustments. Outdoor shelves that normally display apples on a cooler day were empty. Instead, the apples were in a cooler to stay fresh.

Changes fanned in for the wedding scheduled at the orchard as well.

“We went from thinking of bringing a bucket with a bunch of blankets and pashminas for people to stay warm in the evening to bug spray and water,” said Fayette Cote, the bride’s mother.

The scorching temperatures aren’t exactly what they pictured for a late September ceremony.

“As long as there’s a breeze here we can handle it a little. We’ve got really strong women and men,” said Ellen Dephilippis, the groom’s mother.

Who knew summer would take a bite out of fall on its first day.

“I’m a big fan of fall though and I’m ready for it. I kind of want the cooler weather,” said Officer.