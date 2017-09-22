Highway 169, Nine Mile Creek Causeway To Open Wednesday

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s the day thousands of drivers in the metro area have been looking forward to for months.

A portion of Highway 169 will re-open on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 5 a.m. weather permitting.

Construction work began on this $64 million project back in January and focused on Highway 169 from Highway 62 to Highway 55.

One of the big tasks was replacing the 169 bridge over Nine Mile Creek in Hopkins, Minnetonka and Edina and replacing it with a causeway.

The bridge needed to be replaced by 2020 due to safety concerns.

In addition to replacing the bridge, crews also reconstructed pavement, repaired noise walls and replaced concrete barriers.

The construction project wrapped up a month ahead of schedule as crews worked around the clock to get it done.

For more information on the project, visit MnDOT’s website here.