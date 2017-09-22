Police: Penn. Teen Found In Minn. Wanted To Meet Girl From Online

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Pennsylvania teenager that went missing is waiting to be sent back home after being taken into custody in Minnesota.
A BCA agent and North St. Paul Police officer located Victoria Lynn Grimaldi, 15, on Thursday.
The West Whiteland Police Department said Grimaldi had last been seen on Tuesday morning in West Chester, Penn.
Police in Pennsylvania said that Grimaldi came to Minnesota to meet another juvenile female that she had met through social media. Investigators said she believed Minnesota would be a good place to go.
As far as they know nobody was involved in helping her run away.
Authorities are currently working on arrangements to send Grimaldi back to Pennsylvania.