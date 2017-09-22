Meet Ranger Rick, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

This week’s pet guest is Ranger Rick!

Ranger Rick is 6 years old and came to the Northwoods Humane Society as a stray. He is easygoing, well-mannered and gets along well with kids and other dogs. He hasn’t met any cats.

(credit: Northwoods Humane Society)

Ranger Rick has a medical condition known as neurogenic bladder. This means he will need to go out more often than a typical dog of his size, but he can hold it overnight and does not have accidents. He may need help to express his bladder later in life.

For more information, click here.

