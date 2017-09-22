Meet Ranger Rick, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

This week’s pet guest is Ranger Rick!
Ranger Rick is 6 years old and came to the Northwoods Humane Society as a stray. He is easygoing, well-mannered and gets along well with kids and other dogs. He hasn’t met any cats.
Ranger Rick has a medical condition known as neurogenic bladder. This means he will need to go out more often than a typical dog of his size, but he can hold it overnight and does not have accidents. He may need help to express his bladder later in life.
