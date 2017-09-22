BCA Releases Sketch Of Backus Home Invader

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The investigation into a Backus home invasion continues. Meanwhile, the BCA has released a sketch of the suspect.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at about 11:18 a.m. at a residence in Pine River Township, in rural Backus. When officers arrived, they learned an intruder got into the residence, but the homeowner had a firearm and shot at the intruder before the suspect fled the residence.
Authorities say it’s not known if the intruder was hurt, and it’s believed the suspect left on foot. Officers searched the area and were not able to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male about 6 feet, 5 inches tall with a very large body. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.
On Friday, the BCA released a sketch of the suspect based on the same description as originally reported.
Despite several leads and potential sightings of the suspect, authorities have yet to make an identification.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424.