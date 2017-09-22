Vote For Minnesota’s Best Hard Cider

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The air’s getting crisp (when it’s not 90 degrees), every store has some form of pumpkin spice in stock (no really, we even saw it at Home Depot), and fall is sweeping into Minnesota!
As we go into October, we’re looking for some of your fall favorites. And one of them that we expect to draw a fierce competition is for Minnesota’s best hard cider!
Your social media nominations helped us narrow the field, and now your votes will help us determine the ultimate winner.
One Comment
