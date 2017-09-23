4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the second day of fall, but Mother Nature is still in a summery mood! Get out and enjoy this weekend with help from Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!

1. Are you ready for a change of scenery? There are more than 400 new homes to see this year as part of the Fall Parade of Homes. It offers a look at unique design trends — both new and old — to help you find the home of your dreams. The tour goes through Oct. 1. Homes are open Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

2. One person’s junk is another’s treasure. Junk Bonanza is back at Canterbury Park for a final day. It’s a place for antiquers, junkers and flea-market lovers to find the best deals while shopping. It goes from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.

3. Discover a whole new world at “Aladdin.” The hit Broadway musical tells the timeless story of Aladdin in a unique way. It’s filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and of course all your favorite songs from the film. Aladdin is at the Orpheum Theatre through Oct. 8. Tickets range from $39 to $179.

4. And we’re heading back to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. More than 400 kids and 600 dogs are competing this weekend in the 4-H Dog Show. They will demonstrate skills in five areas: obedience, rally, showmanship, agility and jumpers. Each kid competing qualified at their county show first before making it to this state competition. Hours Saturday are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.