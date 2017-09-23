2 Hurt After Car Hits Minneapolis Smoke Shop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a smoke shop in Minneapolis Friday night.
It happened at GM Tobacco at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.
There is extensive damage to the outside of the building. The SUV also hit several street signs and a tree before hitting the building.
“We’re talking about tempered glass, you know, that’s thousands of dollars right there,” said GM Tobacco owner Bagis Wazwaz. “We’ve got a lot of product behind it, a lot of, you know, stuff, neon signs, you know. That’s a lot of money.”
Two people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, but their conditions have not been released. There is also no word yet if anyone was arrested