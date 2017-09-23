Mike’s Mix: My Neighbor The Hibagon (Vegan Grasshopper)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he went to Zen Box Izakaya for a vegan spin on a kitschy dessert cocktail classic.
Ingredients
1 ¼ oz Tempus Fugit Crème de Menthe
1 oz Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao
½ oz Orgeat
¼ oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
1 ½ oz Tofu Cream *
* To make tofu cream, blend 12 oz silky tofu with a ¼ cup of water. Adjust for viscosity.
Instructions
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass. Cap with shaker and dry shake for 10 secs. Add ice and shake for an additional 10 secs. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a Pocky stick and a mint leaf.
About Upstairs Circus
Zen Box Izakaya is Minneapolis’s take on the traditional Japanese gastropub. They serve Japanese comfort food like ramen and small plates, as well as craft cocktails inspired by Asian flavors.