4 Things To Know: Weiner Sentencing, Travel Ban, Vikings & The Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

Number One: Anthony Weiner To Be Sentenced

Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner will be sentenced Monday for transferring obscene material to a minor.

Prosecutors want him to serve 27 months in prison. Weiner’s attorneys are asking for probation.

They say the former New York mayoral candidate is not a sexual predator, but a sick man who has made “stunning progress” through counseling.

Number Two: Travel Ban Expires

President Donald Trump’s travel ban expires Sunday.

It went into effect 90 days ago and banned some visitors from six Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States.

Trump is expected to announce a new version of the ban soon.

Number Three: Vikings Vs. Buccaneers

The Vikings take on Tampa Bay at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings Quarterback Sam Bradford will not play again because of his knee injury.

Case Keenum will be the starting quarterback for the second week in a row.

Number Four: Lynx In The WNBA Finals

On Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx play Game One of the WNBA Finals.

The game is at Williams Arena at 2:30 p.m.

The Lynx are playing the team that beat them in the finals last year — the Los Angeles Sparks.