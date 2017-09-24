Community Leaders Camp Out For Youth Homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of community leaders are sleeping outside Sunday night to draw attention to youth homelessness.
The event is a fundraising campaign to support YouthLink, which is a non-profit that assists young people who are homeless. A group walked to the Salvation Army’s Harbor Lights facility, which offers meals and housing.
It then toured YouthLink’s new facility that’s under construction. Among those sleeping outside to support YouthLink: The Minneapolis Police Chief.
“Having positive programming for youth with a focus on jobs and housing and education can only help enhance vibrancy and vitality of our downtown,” Chief Medaria Arradondo said.
The Sounds of Blackness performed at the end of Sunday night’s event.
On any given night, 6,000 young people in Minnesota search for a bed to sleep in.