Metro Transit Fares Increase Starting Oct. 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re a daily user of Metro Transit, here’s your warning that fares are about to go up.
Officials with Metro Transit say route fares will increase, starting Oct. 1. Regular route fares will go up 25 cents. Those include Metro Transit bus and light rail services, Metropolitan Council bus, Maple Grove Transit bus, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus, Plymouth MetroLink and SouthWest Transit.
Riders can pay for the fares using cash, Go-To cards or any regional transit pass. Riders will no longer get a stored value bonus with purchases, but any value on a current card will be valid.
Metro Mobility fares will also go up by 50 cents.
One Comment
Over building a transit system that a) cannot control those “freeloading” rides, b) unsustainable maintenance and operation costs, c, lack of ridership revenue. Great planning by idiots who only thought process involves feel good programs.