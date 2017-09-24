Police: 1 Critically Hurt, 1 In Custody In Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one victim is hospitalized in critical condition and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing Minneapolis early Sunday morning.
Minneapolis police responded to the incident at about 2:13 a.m. near the area of 5th Street SE and Hennepin Avenue. When officers arrived, an adult male victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Authorities say the victim had to undergo surgery early Sunday morning and was in critical, but stable condition.
Police located the suspect, an adult male, who had also sustained stab wounds. He was taken to HCMC and is listed in critical, but stable condition.
What led up to the incident is under investigation.