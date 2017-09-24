Blaine Officials: Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

UPDATE: On Sunday afternoon, the child was found alive and well, officials in Blaine say.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in finding a boy who went missing over the weekend.

The Blaine Police Department says 12-year-old Dylan Niesen was last seen riding a bike around 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 128th/Fillmore Street Northeast.

(credit: Blaine Police Department)

Neisen is described as standing about 5-feet tall and weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and braces on his teeth.

The bike he was riding was a black Mongoose BMX-style bike with foot pegs on the wheels.

Authorities did not immediately give a description of what Niesen was wearing.

Anyone with information on Niesen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Vicki Elder says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Why oh why does this keep happening? Bring him home safely!

    Reply

