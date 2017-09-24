Patrol: 1 Dead After Pickup Slams Into Horse-Drawn Buggy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say alcohol was involved Saturday night when a pickup truck struck a horse-drawn buggy in northwestern Minnesota, killing one person and injuring another.
The State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Highway 92 near Leon Township in Clearwater County. The pickup slammed into the back of the buggy.
Elsie Yoder, 23, of Clearbrook, was fatally wounded in the crash. She was a passenger in the buggy.
The buggy’s driver, 27-year-old Mervin Yoder, also of Clearbrook, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to a Bagley hospital for treatment.
The driver of the pickup, 27-year-old Christopher Baumann, of Nevis, was not hurt.
Baumann was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail.