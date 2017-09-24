Sheriff: Teen Suffers Shotgun Blast To Leg In Duck Hunting Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A duck hunting accident in central Minnesota on opening weekend left a teenager with a shotgun wound to his leg.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday on North Union Lake near Alexandria.
Two teenage boys were hunting in a boat when one of the teens accidentally tapped a gun case, causing a 12-guage shotgun to discharge.
The wounded teen, a 16-year-old from Garfield, was hit in his right leg. In response, the teens called a parent for help, and were rushed to a hospital.
The injured teen is expected to be OK.
According to the sheriff’s office, the teen’s friend, a 17-year-old from Alexandria, thought his shotgun was empty when he put it in its case.
The Minnesota waterfowl season opened Saturday. An estimated 50,000 hunters were expected to take to the state’s marshes and lakes.