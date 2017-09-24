State Baptists Convention Hosts Hurricane Unity Relief Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday night in Minneapolis, many people in the Twin Cities went to church to try to help the victims of the hurricanes that devastated parts of Texas and Florida this month.
The 30 churches that make up the Minnesota State Baptist Convention hosted a “Hurricane Relief Unity Service” Sunday night at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis. Those who attended are trying to raise money and recruit volunteers to assist in the clean-up from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.
Many of the people who turned out have friends and family who live down South.
“We have sent some items down but tonight we want to create some awareness of what we are doing. And try to bring the community together to do everything we can to make some great things happen,” Dr. Billy Russell with Greater Friendship Baptist Church said.
The demand for food and supplies is so great that shelters have had a difficult time remaining stocked. The Minnesota State Baptist Convention is hosting the National Baptist Convention in Minneapolis next September.
About 40,000 delegates are expected to attend.