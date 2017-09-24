Twin Cities Sets Rare September Heat Record

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fall officially started on Friday, but it’s felt lately more like the dog days of summer.
The Twin Cities saw a high temperature around 90 degrees on Friday, and it felt a lot warmer than that with the humidity. It didn’t go anywhere Saturday and on Sunday, the metro set a record for high temperature.
The National Weather Service says we set a record with a high of 90 degrees. It breaks the old record of 89, set back in 1935.
With Sunday’s heat came some storms in the afternoon that prompted brief tornado warnings in Pope and Stearns Counties. We could see more rain and storms in the evening before it starts to feel more like fall.
Off and on showers and storms are expected across the state Monday and Tuesday. It will still feel muggy in the Twin Cities on Monday, but our high will be in the mid-70s. We’ll have highs in the 60s the rest of the week, and a dry stretch starts Wednesday.