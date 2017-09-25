4 Things To Know: New Travel Restrictions, Weiner Sentencing & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From new travel restrictions to the sentencing of former politician Anthony Weiner, here are the four things to know for Monday.

New Travel Ban

President Donald Trump has put new restrictions on travelers from eight countries. They include Venezuela, Syria, Libya, Chad, Iran, Yemen, Somalia and North Korea. Some will face full bans. Others are more tailored, like restricting just government officials and their families. The new plan is set to take effect on October 18.

Anthony Weiner Sentencing

Will it be prison or probation for Anthony Weiner? The former congressman will be sentenced for sexting a 15-year-old girl. Prosecutors are asking for a little more than two years of prison time. Weiner admitted to sending graphic photos and having obscene video chats with the teen.

1st Woman Marine Infantry Officer

Today marks a milestone in the history of the Marine Corps. For the first time, a woman is set to become an infantry officer. We don’t know her name yet, but she’s scheduled to graduate from the physically demanding course today. She’ll be the first woman to finish the 13-week course since it opened to both genders in 2012.

Diaper Need Awareness Week

Today kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Week and you can help. The Diaper Bank of Minnesota is partnering with an organization called HUG to collect donations. You can drop them off at the Crystal Community Center through the end of the month. Since January, HUG has given out more than 31-thousand diapers to familes in need.