Amish Buggy Passenger Killed In Crash With Apparent Drunk Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Bemidji man is facing charges after a crash with an Amish buggy that left one woman dead.
Christopher Baumann, 27, is facing one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation.
According to the criminal complaint, troopers first responded to reports of a crash between a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 92 in Clearwater County. They found first responders at the scene, who told them two people in the buggy were transported to the hospital, one of them in “very bad condition.”
Troopers also learned of a pickup truck about a mile down the road with “heavy front-end damage.” When they found the pickup, they saw Baumann as the driver, who troopers say had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The troopers gave Baumann a breathalyzer test, which showed a .232 blood-alcohol level, and took him into custody.
Baumann later admitted to drinking that night. Troopers also learned that the woman in the buggy died from her injuries.