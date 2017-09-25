Police: Black Bear Hit, Killed By Car In Corcoran

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are telling residents in the northwest metro to be on alert after a dead black bear was found on a road.
The Corcoran Police Department responded at about 7:23 a.m. Sunday to a report of a possible hit bear near the intersection of County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road. When an officer arrived, he found a dead black bear that was 2 to 3 years old weighing about 200 pounds.
Authorities say the bear had been hit by a car sometime during the night. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene.
Authorities say bear sightings are not common in Corcoran. If you see a bear on your property, do not approach it. Bears typically avoid people, but sometimes come into contact with them when trying to get access to garbage cans or bird feeders.
Corcoran police say the bear’s hide will be used for educational purposes for the department’s Firearms Safety Program.