Victim In Fatal Cass Co. Rollover Identified

Filed Under: Cass County, Fatal Crash, Pine River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the 18-year-old man killed early Friday morning in a rollover crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Brenden Fenstermaker, of Pine River, died in the single-vehicle crash on 24th Avenue Southwest.

At the scene of the crash, authorities found a 1993 Ford Ranger had left the roadway and rolled. Fenstermaker and another man were trapped inside.

Fenstermaker was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 18-year-old Zachary Munsch, also of Pine River, was seriously injured.

Emergency crews rushed Munsch to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

