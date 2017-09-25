Closures & Detours: Construction Nightmare Begins On I-35W

By Esme Murphy
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Motorists are expected to encounter even more construction pain in the Twin Cities as work is now underway on a massive four-year, five-stage construction project on Interstate 35W.

Last week, the Franklin Avenue bridge over I-35W closed and will remain closed through summer of 2018 – when a new bridge is expected to be completed. The detour sends eastbound drivers across the interstate on 28th Street and westbound drivers on 26th Street.

On Monday, lane closures began in both directions of I-35W at 40th Street for Xcel Energy project work.

Also, the right lane of northbound I-35W will be closed between 42nd Street and 39th Street for utility work.

The $240 million project also includes more reconstruction and improvements on bridges over the freeway, new exit ramps to the Lake Street business district and a new transit hub at Lake Street.

For more on the construction and a summary of what will be done, visit MnDOT’s website.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy will have a detailed report on WCCO4 News At 5.

