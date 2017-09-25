Woman Found Dead In South Minneapolis, Husband Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is behind bars awaiting murder charges after police found his wife dead Monday morning in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded after a call came in shortly before 9 a.m. saying that a woman had died in a home on the 1000 block of 61st Street West.
When officers arrived at the Windom neighborhood home, they found the woman’s body inside. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Officers arrested the woman’s husband. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail pending murder charges.
No names have been released. Police say they are investigating the death as a domestic-related homicide.
There is no threat to the public, police say.