Man, 50, Dies In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Pine Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 50-year-old motorcyclist died over the weekend in central Minnesota after losing control of his motorcycle.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Northstar Driver in Sturgeon Lake.
Investigators say the motorcycle left the roadway near Thornbury Way before slamming into several signs and a fence.
The motorcycle’s driver – David Kapenen, of Sturgeon Lake – was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.