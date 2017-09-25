Man, 50, Dies In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Pine Co.

Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Motorcycle Crash, Pine County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 50-year-old motorcyclist died over the weekend in central Minnesota after losing control of his motorcycle.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Northstar Driver in Sturgeon Lake.

Investigators say the motorcycle left the roadway near Thornbury Way before slamming into several signs and a fence.

The motorcycle’s driver – David Kapenen, of Sturgeon Lake – was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

