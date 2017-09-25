Police ID Man Killed In Roseville Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Roseville over the weekend.
The Roseville Police Department responded to the incident at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday at the Centennial Garden East Apartments at 1420 Centennial Drive. Officers were dispatched to a report of multiple shots fired, and when they arrived, they found a man unconscious and on the ground on the east side of the complex.
The first officer on scene reported that the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
First responders arrived and attempted to give the victim treatment, but he was pronounced dead. He was identified Monday by authorities as Dondi Antwan Nalls of Roseville.
Witnesses told police a vehicle of interest was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. It’s described as a white passenger sedan.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Roseville Police Department in the case. Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.