Dry Weather Allows Farmers To Start Soybean Harvest

Keidel: Refs Cost Lions A Win Over Falcons Golden Tate's last-minute touchdown that would've put the Lions ahead was close. But the TD call shouldn't have been reversed.

Despite Comeback, Reeve Blasts Her Lynx After Game 1Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had no time to talk about her team coming back from 26 points down in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. There was no moral victory after they dropped the game to the Los Angeles Sparks on a last-second shot by Chelsea Gray.