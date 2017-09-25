Target Says It Will Raise Minimum Wage To $15/Hour By 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target has announced it is increasing its minimum wage.

The Minneapolis-based retailer says all hourly team members nationwide will get $11 an hour starting this October.

Also, Target says it is committed to paying a $15 an hour minimum wage by the end of 2020.

Target says the investment will let them continue to recruit and retain strong team members who will offer quality service to shoppers.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges responded to the news with a statement:

“Target has Minneapolis roots that go back more than a century, so it’s no surprise that they’ve got Minneapolis values. I’m thrilled that Target is seizing the opportunity of Minneapolis’ $15 minimum wage to raise the wages of their team members across the country to $15 by 2020. I commend Target for this bold and visionary act of leadership. I hope it will spur other businesses, here and nationwide, to take similar steps to ensure that everyone who works full-time can earn a living wage and no one who works full-time has to live in poverty.

“Thanks are due to the workers and advocates in Minneapolis and across the country who helped set this standard for the region and the nation. Target’s Minneapolis values also show in their willingness to work with them. I thank them all for their transformative partnership.

“This is what building One Minneapolis looks like. I’m grateful that Target is such a great partner in helping us get there.”