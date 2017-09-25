Wisconsin Officials Hoping For More Info On Attempted Russian Hacking

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials are hoping to get more information as soon as Monday about an attempted hack of the state’s voter registration system by Russians.
Wisconsin Elections Commission was informed Friday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that it was one of 21 states that Russian hackers attempted unsuccessfully to infiltrate.
Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney says the board will discuss security improvements at its Tuesday meeting. Those include encrypting the entire voter registration database to protect the information in case someone was able to steal it. Another change being considered is two-factor authentication for anyone attempting to make changes to their voter registration data.
Magney says the commission is unaware of anyone reporting that their registration information had been altered or deleted against their will.
One Comment
Neither former President Barack Obama nor any member of his cabinet warned state election officials of any Russian effort to hack or interfere with the country’s electoral systems, according to the president of the National Association of Secretaries of State.
“We did ask,” Denise Merrill, Connecticut secretary of state and the association’s top official, told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group Wednesday.
“And over-and-over again, they did say there was no credible threat that they had found. And they said that right through the election, and the next administration reiterated that. Over and over again when we asked, we were told there was no actual threat that they knew of,” Merrill said.
Asked if there were any private briefings for state election officials on possible Russian interference prior to the November 2016 voting, Merrill said, “No. We were not briefed on any of that. We were not told in advance.”
Merrill also claimed the administration failed to take state officials aside about a potential or real Russian threat to election machinery.
“That’s right, because I don’t really think there was one,” she said.