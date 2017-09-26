‘Unspeakable Tragedy’: Family Says Boy Hit While Crossing Highway Has Died

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 12-year-old Elk River boy who was struck and critically injured after crossing a highway has passed away, according to the family.

It was dark and wet Sunday night as 12-year-old Ian Kniseley darted across a busy Elk River intersection.

A northbound driver, passing through a green light at Highway 169 and Main Street, couldn’t avoid the tragic collision.

The boy was tossed clear across the intersection, suffering critical injuries.

On the Kniseley’s YouCaring page, family says the boy was removed from most life support on Monday due to extensive brain injuries and passed away. The cousin who posted the update called it an “unspeakable tragedy”.

The family is now hoping for financial support for medical and funeral expenses.

