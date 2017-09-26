DNR Appealing Court Order On White Bear Lake Groundwater

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Department of Natural Resources says it will appeal a court order on the pumping of groundwater in the White Bear Lake area — a case with potentially sweeping statewide implications for everything from suburban development to irrigating crops.

A Ramsey County judge restricted well-drilling and lawn watering last month in an effort to maintain water levels on the popular lake.

But the DNR said Tuesday the order would put unnecessary burdens on more than 500,000 residents and halt important development within 5 miles of the lake, stalling road and utility improvements, business growth and residential construction.

The DNR says some changes to water use may be necessary, but letting the order stand would likely set a precedent for groundwater management across Minnesota, going beyond what’s necessary to ensure sustainability.

