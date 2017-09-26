Closed Since January, Highway 169 Is Finally Open

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just ahead of the Tuesday morning commute, Highway 169 is now open in both directions between Edina and Minnetonka after being shut down since January. The work on the highway was completed about a month ahead of schedule.
The $64 million project focused on Highway 169 from Highway 62 to Highway 55. By fully closing the stretch, crews were allowed to finish work in one year instead of 3 years.
One of the big tasks was taking down the 169 bridge over Nine Mile Creek and replacing it with a causeway. The bridge needed to be replaced by 2020 due to safety concerns.
Crews also reconstructed pavement, repaired noise walls and replaced concrete barriers.
There was also a big financial incentive for the construction company to get work done ahead of schedule. MnDOT offered a half-million dollars to the construction company in charge of the project for it to be done by September 26th.