Lynx’s Whalen Purchases Tickets For Local Youth To Attend Game 2 Of Finals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three-hundred lucky kids in Minnesota will get the opportunity to attend the Game 2 of the 2017 WNBA Finals thanks to the Lynx’s Lindsay Whalen.

On Tuesday, the team announced Whalen teamed up with various local organizations to give 300 tickets to kids in ACES, MN ADOPT, Lynx Dream Team and Minneapolis North High School.

“We want to make sure the Barn is as loud as it can be for tonight’s game against the Sparks,” Whalen said. “I thought of no better way to pack the arena than helping out various youth organizations in our community.”

The Lynx play agains the Los Angeles Sparks in the Lynx’s temporary playoff home, Williams Arena.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

