Man Charged With Selling Deadly Carfentanil-Laced Heroin

Filed Under: Carfentanil, Heroin, John Henry Edmonds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities in Minnesota have charged a man with selling heroin that was laced with the deadly drug carfentanil.

According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old John Henry Edmonds sold the carfentanil-laced heroin to an informant between July 21 and Aug. 22.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that killed 11 people in Minnesota between January and April. The criminal complaint doesn’t say whether Edmonds is suspected of supplying the drug in any of those cases.

The opioid is relatively new to Minnesota and is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 stronger than fentanyl. It’s used as a tranquilizer for elephants or other large animals.

Court records show a federal defender has been appointed to represent Edmonds. A message left Tuesday was not immediately returned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch