Police Seek Help To ID Shakopee Market Burglars

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Shakopee are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary earlier this month.
Shakopee police say the incident happened at about 1:34 a.m. on Sept. 14 at the LaCostena Market. Surveillance video from the store shows one of the three suspects breaking the glass on the front door of the market. The three then enter.
Authorities say the three arrived in a white passenger vehicle, and two of the three suspects were wearing all black clothing at the time of the burglary. The third suspect was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with light-colored jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Marquardt at (952) 233-9400. Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.