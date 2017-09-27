4 Things To Know: Tax Reform, Twitter Characters & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From President Trump expected to announce tax reform to Twitter testing more characters, here are the four things to know for Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Tax Reform Expected To Be Announced
President Donald Trump will travel to Indianapolis to stump for tax reform. The president will unveil new proposed tax rates for individuals, small businesses and corporations. Yesterday, President Trump said under the new plan, many Americans will be able to file their tax return on a single page.
More Twitter Characters?
If you’re seeing longer tweets on your timeline — it’s not a glitch. Twitter has doubled its limit to 280 characters, but only for a small test group. It includes people who tweet in certain languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese. Twitter hasn’t decided yet if it will expand the feature to all users.
Chipotle Raising Money For Families In Need
Your lunch at Chipotle could help feed families in need. Today, half of all sales in Minnesota will benefit Second Harvest Heartland and local Feeding America food banks. It runs from 10:45 this morning until 10:00 tonight. Just make sure you mention the fundraiser when you pay for your food.
Google Celebrates Birthday
The world’s most popular search engine is celebrating its birthday. Google turns 19 today. It’s the brainchild of Larry Page and Sergey Brin who started it in a garage back in 1997. Google has grown to serve more than four and a half billion users in 160 countries.