Man Jailed In Roommate’s Death At Brooklyn Park Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 42-year-old man is in jail after his roommate was found dead in their Brooklyn Park apartment on Tuesday, according to police.
Brooklyn Park police were called at about 10:15 a.m. to a welfare check at the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside an apartment with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say James Charles Thompson, 41, was arrested for homicide in connection with the incident. Authorities say Thompson is the victim’s roommate and is being held in the Brooklyn Park jail, and no other suspects are being sought.
The incident remains under investigation.