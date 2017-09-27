Goodwill Worker Rewarded After Returning $39K Found In Donated Purse

CBS Local — A Goodwill employee working at a thrift store in Queens, New York made a shocking discovery while going through a batch of donated items in August. According to reports, Kindell Keyes found $39,000 in cash stuffed in a purse that belonged to a customer’s grandmother before she passed away.

Thinking it was all a prank, the assistant manager of the Long Island City shop didn’t realize that the money was left in the purse by mistake.

“I started looking around like, who’s setting me up? There’s no way,” Keyes said. It was no joke; the two brothers from California who donated the 101-year-old’s property reportedly had no idea their grandmother had hidden so much cash in her New York home.

Keyes decided the only thing to do was to turn the money over to her manager. Goodwill was able to track down the brothers and let them know about the discovery. One of the brothers was able to return to New York on Sept.26 to collect the money. “It’s just so good to know that there’s people like Kindell in the world,” the Californian who reportedly asked to be identified only as Bryan said. “It’s remarkable.”

As for the 51-year-old Goodwill worker, her company decided to reward her with a $3,900 bonus for her honesty. “Good behavior is recognized,” said Goodwill’s Katy Gaul-Stigge.

“The money didn’t belong to me,” Keyes added. “I believe in karma. You do good, good things happen to you, so I’m not going to keep something that don’t belong to me.”